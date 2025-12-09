On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-12-11

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Nerve Net.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Reverse Lock by Nerve Net on Plus sound. You will also hear new music by Raica on quiet details.

Listen to the show on Thursday, December 11, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (December 4 - show #1479) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.