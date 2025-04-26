LU Choral Arts Invite You to Question the Nature of Life — and Find Some Comfort — During Their Upcoming Performance

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Lehigh University Choral Arts Director Sarah Frook Gallo and Associate Director Liz Olson to talk about the upcoming LU Choral Arts Performance, Questions and Comfort. GThe event will feature works for choir and orchestra and will be a performance that questions the nature of life and provides comfort.

The event will take place on two nights, May 2 and 3 at 8:00 P.M. at Baker Hall in Zoellner Arts Center. Tickets and information are available at Zoellner Arts Center's website.

(Original Air-Date: 4/23/2025)