© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive with a donation. Tap here. Only $2,000 to go to meet our goal! ❤️

LU Choral Arts Invite You to Question the Nature of Life — and Find Some Comfort — During Their Upcoming Performance

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published April 26, 2025 at 1:51 PM EDT
Lehigh University Choral Arts Director, Dr. Sarah Frook Gallo (Left). Lehigh University Associate Director, Liz Olson (Right). Karen El-Chaar (Middle)

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Lehigh University Choral Arts Director Sarah Frook Gallo and Associate Director Liz Olson to talk about the upcoming LU Choral Arts Performance, Questions and Comfort. GThe event will feature works for choir and orchestra and will be a performance that questions the nature of life and provides comfort.

The event will take place on two nights, May 2 and 3 at 8:00 P.M. at Baker Hall in Zoellner Arts Center. Tickets and information are available at Zoellner Arts Center's website.

(Original Air-Date: 4/23/2025)
Tags
WDIY Headlines LiveInterviewLehigh University Choral Arts
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar