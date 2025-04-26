© 2025
Darin Lewis Previews LU Wind Ensemble's Upcoming Performance of Holst's 'The Planets'

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published April 26, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
Contributed Photo / Darinjohnlewis.com
Darin Lewis, Assisant Professor and Conductor at Lehigh University.

Lehigh University Wind Ensemble Conductor and Lehigh University Assistant Professor Darin Lewis sits down with Karen El-Chaar to discuss the Wind Ensemble's upcoming performance of the iconic suite, The Planets, by English composer Gustav Holst. The performance serves as a focal project for the Wind Ensemble.

The concert will take place on April 27, at 3:00 P.M. at the Zoellner Arts Center. Tickets and information are available at Zoellner Arts Center's website.

(Original Air-Date: 4/23/2025)
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
