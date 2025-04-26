Darin Lewis Previews LU Wind Ensemble's Upcoming Performance of Holst's 'The Planets'

Lehigh University Wind Ensemble Conductor and Lehigh University Assistant Professor Darin Lewis sits down with Karen El-Chaar to discuss the Wind Ensemble's upcoming performance of the iconic suite, The Planets, by English composer Gustav Holst. The performance serves as a focal project for the Wind Ensemble.

The concert will take place on April 27, at 3:00 P.M. at the Zoellner Arts Center. Tickets and information are available at Zoellner Arts Center's website.

(Original Air-Date: 4/23/2025)