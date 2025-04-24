© 2025
Denise McCormack Previews Patchwork Storytelling Guild's EarthWoven Event

WDIY | By Norm Williams
Published April 24, 2025 at 1:46 PM EDT
Denise McCormack, Executive Director and President of Patchwork Storytelling Guild.

Denise McCormack, president of Patchwork Storytelling Guild sits down with Norm Williams to discuss the specifics behind her organization's upcoming storytelling and poetry event, Earthwoven: Stories of Connection, Creation, and Wonder. This special event invites the community to gather for an evening of captivating tales, from timeless myths and folklore to personal narratives.

The event will take place on April 24 at 7:00 P.M. at the Charles A. Brown Ice House. Tickets and information are available at Patchwork Strytelling Guild's website.

(Original Air-Date: 4/24/2025)
Norm Williams
Norm Williams serves as rotating host of Live from Godfrey Daniels, occasional fill-in host for Tom Druckenmiller on In the Tradition, and board operator and host of WDIY's Wednesday broadcast of NPR's Fresh Air.
