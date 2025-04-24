Denise McCormack Previews Patchwork Storytelling Guild's EarthWoven Event

Denise McCormack, president of Patchwork Storytelling Guild sits down with Norm Williams to discuss the specifics behind her organization's upcoming storytelling and poetry event, Earthwoven: Stories of Connection, Creation, and Wonder. This special event invites the community to gather for an evening of captivating tales, from timeless myths and folklore to personal narratives.

The event will take place on April 24 at 7:00 P.M. at the Charles A. Brown Ice House. Tickets and information are available at Patchwork Strytelling Guild's website.

(Original Air-Date: 4/24/2025)