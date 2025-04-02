© 2025
PA Sinfonia Orchestra's Upcoming Performance Highlights the Excellence of Student Composers

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT
PA Sinfonia Orchestra

Karen El-Chaar welcomes PA Sinfonia Conductor, Paul Chou; Assistant Professor at Lafayette College, Akiva Zamcheck; and Founder/Conductor of the Garden State Opera, Francesco Santelli to discuss the Sinfonia's latest performance.

This innovative collaboration pairs music of classical masters Mozart and Beethoven with premiere performances of new works by four Lafayette College student composers. Guest composer Francesco Santelli. Meet the composers at the pre-concert talk at 6:30 P.M.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 5, at 7:30 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church in Allentown; and Sunday, April 6 at 3 P.M. at the Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College. Tickets and Information will be available at the PA Sinfonia's Website.

(Original Air Date: 4/2/2025)
