On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-03-27

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long Special Focus on the Awakenings Concert Series. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Awakenings Concert 85 Part 2 featuring AirSculpture who performed at Awakenings. You will also hear new music by 3Hz on Utter East, by Onasander on Winter-Light, and by OdNu and Ümlaut on Audiobulb.

Listen Thursday, March 27, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (March 20 - show #1442) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.