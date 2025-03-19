© 2025
Discussing Allentown Symphony Orchestra's Copland and Brahms Performance

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published March 19, 2025 at 3:33 PM EDT
Karen El-Chaar sits down with Conductor, Diane Wittry; Soprano, Deanna Breiwick; Chorus Master, Eduardo Azzati; and Baritone, John Brancy to get down to the specifics about what to expect from the Allentown Symphony Orchestra's upcoming performance of Copland's Fanfare and Brahms Symphony No. 4.

The performance will take place on Saturday, March 8, 7:30 P.M. and Sunday, March 9, 2 P.M. at Miller Symphony Hall. Tickets and information are available at Miller Symphony Hall website.

(Original Air-Date: 3/7/2025)
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
