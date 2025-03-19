Discussing Allentown Symphony Orchestra's Copland and Brahms Performance

Karen El-Chaar sits down with Conductor, Diane Wittry; Soprano, Deanna Breiwick; Chorus Master, Eduardo Azzati; and Baritone, John Brancy to get down to the specifics about what to expect from the Allentown Symphony Orchestra's upcoming performance of Copland's Fanfare and Brahms Symphony No. 4.

The performance will take place on Saturday, March 8, 7:30 P.M. and Sunday, March 9, 2 P.M. at Miller Symphony Hall. Tickets and information are available at Miller Symphony Hall website.

(Original Air-Date: 3/7/2025)