On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-03-20

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on the Awakenings Concert Series. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Awakenings Concert 85 Part 1 featuring musicians who performed at Awakenings. You will also hear new music by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music, by Jörg Hüttemann, Uwe Schaale, and Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music, by George Wallace on AirBorn Music, and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

Listen Thursday, March 20, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (March 13 - show #1441) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.