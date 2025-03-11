On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-03-13

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on the Awakenings Concert Series. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Awakenings Concert 90 featuring featuring Ron Boots with Harold von der Heijden and David Wright with Carys who performed at Awakenings. You will also hear new music by Xan Alexander on OtherSide Records, by Mindheal on Cyclical Dreams Records, by Jacek Doroszenko on Audiobulb Records, and by Ricardo von Beck, Michael Prawos, and Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

Listen Thursday, March 13, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (March 13 - show #1440) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.