On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-03-06

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on the Awakenings Concert Series. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Awakenings Concert 89 featuring featuring Ian Boddy and Dave Bessell who performed at Awakenings. You will also hear new music by Craig Padilla on OtherSide Records, by Steve Roach on Timeroom Editions Records, by Memory Scale on Audiobulb Records, and by fields we found on quiet details.

Listen Thursday, March 6, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (February 27 - show #1439) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.