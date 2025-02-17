Bach Choir Artistic Director Dr. Christopher Jackson Unravels Upcoming Family Concert

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Bach Choir of Bethlehem Director and Conductor Dr. Christopher Jackson to discuss the vision and the components for the Choir's upcoming Greg Funfgeld family event, the Youth Choirs Festival. The event will be held at Zoellner Arts Center on the campus of Lehigh Univeristy on Sunday, February 23 at 3:00 PM.

Tickets and information are available at the Bach Choir of Bethlehem's website.

(Original Air Date: 2/19/2025)