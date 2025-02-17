© 2025
Bach Choir Artistic Director Dr. Christopher Jackson Unravels Upcoming Family Concert

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published February 17, 2025 at 1:51 PM EST
Christopher Jackson, Bach Choir of Bethlehem

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Bach Choir of Bethlehem Director and Conductor Dr. Christopher Jackson to discuss the vision and the components for the Choir's upcoming Greg Funfgeld family event, the Youth Choirs Festival. The event will be held at Zoellner Arts Center on the campus of Lehigh Univeristy on Sunday, February 23 at 3:00 PM.

Tickets and information are available at the Bach Choir of Bethlehem's website.

(Original Air Date: 2/19/2025)
WDIY Headlines LiveInterviewDr. Christopher JacksonBach Choir of Bethlehem
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
