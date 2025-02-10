PA Youth Ballet Directors Karen Knerr and Darin Lewis Preview Their 2024 Production of ‘The Nutcracker’

Karen El-Chaar speaks with Pennsylvania Youth Ballet directors Karen Knerr and Darin Lewis about their 2024 production of The Nutcracker. The performances take place for the public on Saturday, December 14 at 12 and Sunday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15, 2024 a at 12:00 and 4:00 PM at Baker Hall in Zoellner Arts Center. There will also be performances for school students on Wednesday, December 11; Thursday, Decemebr 12; and Friday, December 13 at 10:00 AM.

Tickets and information is available at the Zoellner Arts Center website.

(Original Air Date: 12/12/2024)