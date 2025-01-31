Exclusive Giveaway: For the Love of Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest

With Valentine's Day on the horizon, love is in the air, and WDIY is spreading that love to you. Introducing: For the Love of Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest! We are partnering with the Fest to give away a weekend getaway for two to the annual jazz lovers' destination for their 34th year.

One person will be picked at random to receive:



A two-night hotel stay the weekend of April 11 - 13, 2025

A pair of tickets to see Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers

A pair of tickets to see Rebecca Jade and Andrea Lisa

A pair of tickets to see Matthew Whitaker, Raul Midon, and Gerald Veasley’s Unscripted Sunday Brunch Jam

To become eligible for the giveaway, please complete one of the following actions between February 1st and Valentine's Day, February 14th at 4 PM:



All eligible individuals will then receive an entry form on February 14th. The deadline to enter is Sunday, February 16th and the recipient will be selected on Monday, February 17th for this weekend getaway.

The 34th Annual Boscov's Berks Fazz Fest, presented by Berks Arts, is taking place April 4 - 13, 2025. The Fest will feature dozens of concerts at various venues in the Greater Reading area featuring world-renowned jazz musicians. Additionally, dozens of free live music events featuring local and regional musicians occur in area clubs and restaurants throughout the festival. For more information, visit the festival website.

* Any member who donates at the appropriate level and provides a valid email address regardless of previous membership status will be eligible for the giveaway.

** Only individuals who have not previously signed up for WDIY's E-Waves Newsletter can become eligible for the giveaway by signing up.

This giveaway is open to adults 18+. No purchase or donation necessary to enter. A donation does not increase your chances of winning. For more information, contact membership@wdiy.org.

