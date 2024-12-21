© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-12-26

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published December 21, 2024 at 12:02 AM EST
On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Fanger & Schönwälder concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Analog Overdose 5 on Manikin Records. You will also hear new music by Marconi Union on Just Music Records and also by Michael Brückner on Aural Films Records.

The latest show's playlist (December 19 - show #1185R) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
