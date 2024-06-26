On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-06-27

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on Toronto-based electronic music duo dreamSTATE. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Stone Show (with Heike Stillaste) by dreamSTATE on e-Space Recordings.

You will also hear new music by Odnu on Audiobulb Records, by Michael Brückner, and by Jeremy Gignoux.

The latest show's playlist (June 20 - show #1416) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.