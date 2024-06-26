© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-06-27

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published June 26, 2024 at 8:27 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on Toronto-based electronic music duo dreamSTATE. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Stone Show (with Heike Stillaste) by dreamSTATE on e-Space Recordings.

You will also hear new music by Odnu on Audiobulb Records, by Michael Brückner, and by Jeremy Gignoux.

The latest show's playlist (June 20 - show #1416) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
