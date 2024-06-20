"Between an Old-Time Tune and Bo Diddley": Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert

Norm Williams talks with roots Americana duo Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert ahead of their performance at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on Friday, June 21. Kane and Gellert reflect on meeting at San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, the music they've made together since, and what's in store on their tour stop in Bethlehem.

More information about Kane and Gellert's performance at Godfrey Daniels is available here.

(Original air-date: 6/18/2024)