"Between an Old-Time Tune and Bo Diddley": Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert

WDIY | By Norm Williams
Published June 20, 2024 at 5:34 PM EDT
Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert

Norm Williams talks with roots Americana duo Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert ahead of their performance at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on Friday, June 21. Kane and Gellert reflect on meeting at San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, the music they've made together since, and what's in store on their tour stop in Bethlehem.

More information about Kane and Gellert's performance at Godfrey Daniels is available here.

(Original air-date: 6/18/2024)
WDIY Headlines Kieran KaneRayna GellerGodfrey DanielsFolkInterviewLive
Norm Williams
Norm Williams serves as rotating host of Live from Godfrey Daniels, occasional fill-in host for Tom Druckenmiller on In the Tradition, and board operator and host of WDIY's Wednesday broadcast of NPR's Fresh Air.
See stories by Norm Williams