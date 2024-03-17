How the Crowded Kitchen Players and Joey Mutis Brought the Irish War of Independence to Life in 'The Revolution'

Rick Weaver talks with Ara Barlieb, Trish Cipoletti, and Joey Mutis from the Crowded Kitchen Players' new original production, The Revolution, taking place at the Ice House in Bethlehem from March 14 to 17. The Revolution is set during the 1919-1921 guerrilla war for independence in Ireland. Joey Mutis also performs some of the production's songs live in the WDIY studio.

Ara Barlieb (Director) and Trish Cipoletti are from the Bethlehem-based theater group the Crowded Kitchen Players. Pamela Wallace, also from the Crowded Kitchen Players, was present in the studio as well but did not take part in the interview.

Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter Joey Mutis, who is known for playing in the space rock band The Electric Farm, has joined with the theater group to provide music for The Revolution. In the production, Mutis interprets some of the war's events through songs of the time.

Tickets and more information about The Revolution are available at the Crowded Kitchen Players' website.

(Original air-date: 3/7/2024)

