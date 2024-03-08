More Than Just Circumstance: Folk's Rising Stars Alice Howe and Freebo Talk New Music and Tour

Folk duo Alice and Freebo join WDIY's Norm Williams ahead of their concert at Godfrey Daniels on Friday, March 8. The pair are touring in support of their Grammy-nominated album, 2023's Circumstance recorded at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Howe, who grew up in the Boston suburb of Newton, MA, has become known for her soaring and soulful vocals. She was named Best Female Artist at the 2023 International Acoustic Music Awards. Circumstance is Howe's second and latest album, and she has once again recruited her creative partner, Freebo, to produce the work. Freebo, originally from Mahanoy City, PA, is a bassist who has worked with many notable artists including his decade spent touring and recording with Bonnie Raitt.

The pair talk about touring for Circumstance, the ups and downs of being in an independent band, attending the Folk Alliance International Conference in Kansas City, the new music they are both working on, and more.

Alice Howe and Freebo perform at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem, PA on Friday, March 8 at 8 PM. Tickets and more information can be found at the Godfrey Daniels website.

(Original air-date: 3/8/2024)

