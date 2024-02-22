Gabe Moses Talks Civic Theatre's Fats Waller Musical — Ain't Misbehavin'

WDIY's Neil Hever talks with Gabe Moses, director and choreographer for Civic Theatre of Allentown's production of Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show. The musical revue takes the audience on a journey through the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s with music inspired by legendary jazz great, Thomas "Fats" Waller.

The production will run from February 23 to March 10 at Civic's 19th Street Theatre. Tickets and information are available at the Civic Theatre website.

(Original air-date: 2/20/2024)