Grants Presented For Youth In Agriculture | WDIY Local News

State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced almost $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture & Youth Grants on Monday. Going to 47 organizations across 24 counties throughout the state, the money will invest in Pennsylvania youth and lead them to success in the state’s agriculture industry.

The grants, which invest in agricultural workforce development and educational initiatives, were announced at a press conference earlier this week. The funding seeks to address growing labor shortages and workforce needs of the agricultural industry.

Programs created by the funding will provide young people with diverse, innovative, and hands-on training and education in agriculture. Many of the youth impacted by past programs have been inspired to continue their work in the industry as adults.

Secretary Redding emphasized the positive impacts that these grants have on the state.

“These grants are really designed to focus on both agriculture and youth, and it is to span both the classrooms and our communities…with one single objective; and that is that at the end of the day, we want folks to be aware of the agricultural industry, the career opportunities that are part of what we offer as a state, but also they will be important and better citizens for what they know about agriculture.”

One student commented on the impacts working with new technology has had on her.

“The automated mobile chicken house is powered by the latest technology. This is not just a structure, it’s also an opportunity for me to gain hands-on experience that goes beyond textbooks. It’s a chance for me to apply my skills, such as using power tools, communication, and teamwork. It’s the reason I haven’t missed a day at the farm, it really helps me further my career and my education.”

This is the fifth year that the PA Farm Bill has provided Ag & Youth Grants. In that time, around $2 million has been invested in 194 projects across the state. The PA Farm Bill has created more than $150 million in projects and initiatives overall.