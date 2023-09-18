Bach, Zimbabwe, and Beyond: Bach Choir's Dr. Christopher Jackson and Bel Canto's Kelly Rocchi

Karen El-Chaar begins by welcoming Kelly Rocchi, the new Artistic Director of the Bel Canto Youth Chorus and Concert Choir to talk about her goals for the organization, the choir's upcoming performances, the wide range of music being featured in their Dec. 3 winter concert (from traditional Bach and Mendelssohn, to a piece from Zimbabwe and a Delta Blues-inspired song), and more.

Then, Karen chats with Dr. Christopher Jackson about his first year leading the Bach Choir, how the group is celebrating its 125th year, their slate of regular concerts, and some highlights of the upcoming season which starts with a live performance and recording of the St. Matthew Passion, and concludes with a performance in Bach's home church in Leipzig, Germany.

(Original air-date: 9/14/2023)