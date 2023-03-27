On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-03-30

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Deborah Martin concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Eye of the Wizard on Spotted Peccary Music.

You will also hear new releases by Rapoon on Winter-Light Records and by La Mansarde Hermétique.

The latest show's playlist (March 23 - show #1351) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.