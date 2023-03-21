On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-03-23

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Deborah Martin continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Deep Roots, Hidden Water on Spotted Peccary Music.

You will also hear new releases by Rose Bolton on Cassuana Tape Company and by Pete Farn on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (March 16 - show #1350) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.