On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-03-09

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Deborah Martin continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Convergence on Spotted Peccary Music with Greg Klamt and Mark Rownd.

You will also hear new releases by Robert Schroeder on Spheric Music and by Surface 10 on DiN Records.

The latest show's playlist (March 2 - show #1348) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.