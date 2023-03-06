© 2023
WDIY Headlines

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-03-09

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST
GT_LOGO_6inWx4inH.jpg
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Deborah Martin continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Convergence on Spotted Peccary Music with Greg Klamt and Mark Rownd.

You will also hear new releases by Robert Schroeder on Spheric Music and by Surface 10 on DiN Records.

The latest show's playlist (March 2 - show #1348) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
