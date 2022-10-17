On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-10-20

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Tapes and Topographies begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Insomnia Drones on Simulacra Records.

You will also hear new music by Sverre KnutJohansen on Spotted Peccary Music and by Sonic Research Society on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (October 13 - show #1328) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.