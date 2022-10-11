On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-10-13

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Tapes and Topographies begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be "Opiates" on

Simulacra Records. You will also hear new music by Liese, Spyra, and Vikaluk and by Ian Boddy and Erik Wøllo on DiN Records.

The latest show's playlist (October 6 - show #1327) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.