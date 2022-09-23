© 2022
WDIY Headlines

WDIY Announces 2022 Member Representative Election & Membership Meeting

WDIY | By Shamus McGroggan
Published September 23, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT
WDIY's annual Member Representative election and membership meeting will take place on Monday, October 17, 2022 from 7 until 9 PM. The meeting will be held in the South Bethlehem Flatiron Building:

301 Broadway
5th Floor Conference Room
Bethlehem, PA 18015

All WDIY members and volunteers are invited to attend the meeting. WDIY Executive Director Greg Capogna will give a "State of the Station" update for everyone in attendance.

Participating members, those who have volunteered for WDIY/Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association at least 12 hours in the last year, will then be able to vote on the new Member Representative to the Board of Directors.

WDIY's by-laws provide for two Member Representatives on the Board of Directors to serve as the voice for the members. One representative is elected each year and this year's candidate will replace Rick Weaver whose term is expiring.

If you are interested in being considered for the position of Member Representative, send a letter of interest to memberrep@wdiy.org.

Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Membership and Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
