WDIY Headlines

Appalachian Road Show's Barry Abernath on Overcoming Adversity and Honoring His Roots

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published June 10, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
Barry Abernathy of Appalachian Road Show.
Contributed Photo
/
Appalachian Road Show
Barry Abernathy of Appalachian Road Show.

Neil Hever speaks with Appalachian Road Show banjo player Barry Abernathy prior to the band’s appearance at the 41st annual Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival, which will run from June 9-12, 2022 at Mountain View Park in Wind Gap, PA.

Barry talks about the band’s deep roots in Appalachia and how he overcame an issue with his noting hand, an absence of fingers from birth, to become an accomplished banjo player. His story is inspirational, as is the journey the band members have made to create the sounds of Appalachian Road Show, honoring their roots in a modern way.

More information of the Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival is available at their website.

(Original air-date: 6/7/2022)

Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival Bluegrass Appalachian Road Show
Neil Hever
Operations Director
See stories by Neil Hever