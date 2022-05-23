On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-05-26

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Johan Agebjörn concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be We Never Came to the White Sea with Mikael Ögren on Spotted Peccary Music.

You will also hear new music by Dan DeChellis on Sachimay Music and by 4GAL on Iapetus Music as well as newly remastered music by Steve Roach and Jeffrey Fayman on Projekt Records.

The latest show's playlist (May 19 - show #1307) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.