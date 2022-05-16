On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-05-19

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Johan Agebjörn continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Notes on Paper Bag Records.

You will also hear new music by AeTopus on 12 Ton Productions and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (May 12 - show #1306) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.