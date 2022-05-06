On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-05-12

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Johan Agebjörn continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Mountain Lake on Lotuspike Records.

You will also hear new music David Helpling on Spotted Peccary Music and by Gert Emmens on Groove Unlimited Records.

The latest show's playlist (May 5 - show #1305) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.