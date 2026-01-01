WDIY 2025 Station Report

This year marked both extraordinary progress and unprecedented challenge for WDIY. Even as we navigated seismic changes in our industry, including the loss of Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding and the urgent need to reimagine a sustainable path forward, our station experienced remarkable growth, innovation, and community engagement. We expanded our programming, deepened our local storytelling, strengthened our volunteer corps, and celebrated three decades of service to the Lehigh Valley. In a year defined by headwinds, WDIY continued to rise—because our mission matters, and because our community stepped up.

Key Achievements

Programming Growth & Local Impact﻿

Fully filled the Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. community-curated timeslot with all-volunteer, locally produced programming.﻿

﻿

﻿ Aired special February and March mini-podcast series: Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy and HerStory: Women Who Lead in February and March.﻿

﻿

and in February and March.﻿ ﻿ Launched or expanded shows including Trailblazers , Influence Unplugged , HerStory , Roots & Resilience , and Q:LV .﻿

﻿

, , , , and .﻿ ﻿ Introduced new short features ( Something to Say , Environmental Minute , Landmarks with Leon ) and recruited 16 new hosts, including 4 teens.﻿

﻿

, , ) and recruited 16 new hosts, including 4 teens.﻿ ﻿ Co-produced the Home for the Holidays: Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big podcast series with Tiffany Sondergaard of --ts Brand Elevation and ToastiQueen along with PBS39 who recorded it in their podcast studio to expand capacity without burdening station resources. Sponsored by Community Bank and Bethlehem SouthSide Arts District.﻿

﻿

podcast series with Tiffany Sondergaard of --ts Brand Elevation and ToastiQueen along with PBS39 who recorded it in their podcast studio to expand capacity without burdening station resources. Sponsored by Community Bank and Bethlehem SouthSide Arts District.﻿ ﻿ Revived My Three Songs segment featuring regional cultural leaders during The Blend , and launched Noise Floor, a program highlighting younger local musicians rotating on Friday nights.﻿

﻿

segment featuring regional cultural leaders during , and launched a program highlighting younger local musicians rotating on Friday nights.﻿ ﻿ Earned a station-record 17 Keystone Media Awards from the PA News Media Association, including ‘Outstanding News Operation’ among all radio stations in Pennsylvania outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.﻿

﻿

﻿ Was awarded an Excellence in Broadcasting Award from the PA Association of Broadcasters for our monthly bi-lingual podcast, Charla Comunitaria hosted by Aurea Ortiz.﻿

﻿

hosted by Aurea Ortiz.﻿ ﻿ Began airing the monthly Bach at Noon concerts from the Bach Choir of Bethlehem through a partnership with the organization.﻿

Financial Resilience﻿

Reduced prior-year deficit by $50,000 heading into FY24–25.﻿

﻿

﻿ Achieved our highest-grossing Fall Membership Drive to date ($70,000) with shorter on-air time; donations increased in average gift size across all channels (phone, online, mail).﻿

﻿

﻿ Inaugural Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares fundraiser – created to reach a new audience – netted $26,000 and attracted 160 attendees.﻿

﻿

﻿ Despite progress, WDIY enters the year with a minimum $91,000 deficit, worsened by the loss of CPB funding, 15% of our revenue.﻿

﻿

Celebrated 30th Anniversary﻿

Digitized and shared three decades of archival music for expanded on-air use.﻿

﻿

﻿ Hosted the WDIY 30th Anniversary All-Star Celebration at South Mountain Grove with more than 300 attendees and 10 bands.﻿

﻿

﻿ Recorded community oral histories documenting WDIY's past, present, and future led by intern Max Barajas. Stories featured in two-part local news segments. Links:﻿

https://www.wdiy.org/wdiy-headlines/2025-07-30/programmers-reflect-on-wdiy-30-years-and-its-future-wdiy-local-news https://www.wdiy.org/wdiy-headlines/2025-08-01/programmers-reflect-on-wdiys-30-years-part-2-wdiy-local-news﻿



Advocacy & Public Media Leadership﻿

Led a multi-month grassroots and media advocacy campaign to save CPB, generating daily calls, letters, on-air announcements, and 15+ national and regional press interviews including The Washington Post and The Philadelphia Inquirer .﻿

﻿

and .﻿ ﻿ Participated in NPR working groups and began exploring statewide partnerships with other PA stations.﻿

﻿

﻿ Communicated with our listeners, donors, and volunteers through regular e-blasts and a Town Hall to update the community about the federal funding crisis.﻿

﻿

﻿ Positive outcomes include the transfer of the 6 music licensing rights from the CPB to NPR and fee reductions for programming from NPR and WNYC, and additional supplemental revenue support through NPR revenue distribution. ﻿

﻿

﻿ Additionally, 2 community Benefit Concerts are organized:﻿

﻿Dec. 20 – Bev Conklin & Friends﻿ ﻿Jan. 31 – Lucas Wolk



Operations & Infrastructure﻿

Ongoing replacement of outdated equipment; implementing patches and workarounds where replacement is not feasible due to obsolete technology.﻿

﻿

﻿ Managing the long-term elevator outage by manually operating the freight elevator for staff, volunteers, and guests including nights and weekends.﻿

﻿

﻿ Transitioned payroll, CRM, accounting, and banking systems for process improvement and cost savings.﻿

Looking Ahead﻿

For 30 years, WDIY has been powered by the people of the Lehigh Valley—our listeners, our volunteers, and our donors who believe in the essential role of community public radio. This year showed us what is possible when a region comes together: extraordinary programming, bold innovation, deepened partnerships, and unwavering resilience.

﻿However, the road ahead requires all of us. The loss of CPB funding creates a new reality—one that demands creativity, investment, and the continued support of the community that built this station from the ground up. ﻿

﻿

Thank you for standing with WDIY through every challenge and every triumph. With your sustained commitment, we will continue our mission of connecting and informing the Lehigh Valley, ensuring that diverse voices are heard, neighbors stay informed, and arts and culture continue to thrive. It has never mattered more.﻿

﻿

With deep gratitude,﻿

WDIY Staff and Board of Directors