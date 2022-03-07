© 2022
Haley Bennett

  • CYRANO
    Cyrano | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    ,
    Cyrano, the latest version of the classic based on the Cyrano de Bergerac story, is directed by Joe Wright and stars Peter Dinklage (Cyrano). It’s one of the most intriguing among the movies based on the classic tale. Co-starring are Haley Bennett (Roxanne) and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Christian).
