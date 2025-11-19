© 2025
Your Financial Choices

Community in Action: Bob Price Memorial Turkey Drive | Your Financial Choices

By Laurie Siebert
Published November 19, 2025 at 2:50 PM EST

On this episode, Laurie Siebert sits down with Mark Rittle, Executive Director of New Bethany Inc., Samantha Plotino, Vice President & Executive Director of the Provident Bank Foundation, and Matthew Bari, Vice President of Marketing & Entertainment at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The group talks about their involvement in this year's Bob Price Memorial Turkey Drive, which will benefit around 2,000 local families in need this Thanksgiving.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/19/25)

Your Financial Choices Bob Price Memorial Turkey DriveNew BethanyIronPigsProvident Bank FoundationValley National Financial Advisors
Laurie Siebert
Laurie hosts WDIY's weekly financial call-in show, Your Financial Choices, every Wednesday at 6 PM. She is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Planner™ professional, Accredited Estate Planner, Registered Representative, Independent Adviser Representative, and Senior Vice President of Valley National Financial Advisors.
