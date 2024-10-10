© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Your Financial Choices

Flexible Estate Planning with Pete Iorio | Your Financial Choices

By Laurie Siebert
Published October 10, 2024 at 10:18 AM EDT
Peter Iorio and Laurie Siebert.
Peter Iorio and Laurie Siebert.

On this episode, Laurie Siebert welcomes Attorney Pete Iorio of Fitzpatrick Lentz and Bubba back to the studio to talk about the various methods for estate planning. They talk about why estate planning isn't always what's in your will, basic terms to know, and discuss the broad topic of inheritance. Listener questions are also accepted.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/9/24)

Peter Iorio Fitzpatrick Lentz & Bubba Estate Planning Inheritance Wills
Laurie Siebert
Laurie hosts WDIY's weekly financial call-in show, Your Financial Choices, every Wednesday at 6 PM. She is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Planner™ professional, Accredited Estate Planner, Registered Representative, Independent Adviser Representative, and Senior Vice President of Valley National Financial Advisors.
