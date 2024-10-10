Flexible Estate Planning with Pete Iorio | Your Financial Choices

On this episode, Laurie Siebert welcomes Attorney Pete Iorio of Fitzpatrick Lentz and Bubba back to the studio to talk about the various methods for estate planning. They talk about why estate planning isn't always what's in your will, basic terms to know, and discuss the broad topic of inheritance. Listener questions are also accepted.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/9/24)