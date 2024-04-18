Financial Concepts to Know with Bill Henderson | Your Financial Choices

On this episode, Laurie Siebert sits down with Bill Henderson, Chief Investment Officer of Valley National Financial Advisors, to dive into various financial concepts that everyone should know. From financial literacy to Economics 101, asset classes, being tax-smart with investments, and so much more, the pair shares a wide range of knowledge and insights.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/17/24)