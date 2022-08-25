© 2022
Your Financial Choices

Aging in Place with Daniel Banks, Jillian Berry and Kimberly Garrison | Your Financial Choices

Published August 25, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
IMG_2091x.jpg
Jillian Berry (left), Kimberly Garrison (center) and Daniel Banks (right)

On this episode of Your Financial Choices, guest host Daniel Banks, President of Silver Crest Insurance welcomes Jillian Berry and Kimberly Garrison from Lehigh Valley Aging in Place to discuss aging in place, services and resources offered through the nonprofit, engagement opportunities, and more.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/24/22)

