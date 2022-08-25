Aging in Place with Daniel Banks, Jillian Berry and Kimberly Garrison | Your Financial Choices

On this episode of Your Financial Choices, guest host Daniel Banks, President of Silver Crest Insurance welcomes Jillian Berry and Kimberly Garrison from Lehigh Valley Aging in Place to discuss aging in place, services and resources offered through the nonprofit, engagement opportunities, and more.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/24/22)