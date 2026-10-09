Never Too Old | When Good Things Happen

Today's good news concerns stories about our older generation being cared for and also stories on how they have helped others.

A Taiwanese man named Huang took matters into his own hands when he discovered the government planned to close his village and home of 30 years. Now 96 years of age, Huang has spent the last seven years painstakingly painting properties across his village, covering them with colorful images of puppies and kittens and pigs. This self-taught artist has been waking up as early as 3:00 AM each morning to start painting. He has also paid for all of the art supplies himself.

Today, the village is one of the main tourist attractions in Taichung, attracting millions of visitors each year. As a result, the government has shelved plans to close the village permanently.

Here's another story about a couple spending their last hours together.

Ron Bilton, 89, and wife Mary, 86, were able to spend their final hours together on their 66th wedding anniversary thanks to the compassionate staff and nurses at the Hull Royal Infirmary. Both Ron and Mary were admitted to the hospital, but for different conditions that had to be treated on separate wards.

The dedicated team moved Mary six floors to Ron's bedside so she could hold his hand as he passed away. Sister Rosie Featherstone commented, "We were determined to do everything we could so that they could be together in the end."

Next up, a 91-year-old hiker who hiked the entire Appalachian Trail. He completed the trail after 359 days on that path, and he fell 71 times along the way but was not hurt serious enough so that he had to stop.

Another story is about an 88-year-old United States veteran who retired, and thanks to his kindness campaign, an Australian kindness influencer named Samuel Widenhofer raised nearly $2 million from strangers so 88-year-old Ed Bombas could finally retire after losing his pension and healthcare.

Here's another one about 108-year-old who renewed his driver's license. He's 108-year-old senior, and he keeps active by driving around and working out three times a week.

The last is a story about a retired couple who fosters 59 dogs. This older couple spent their retirement years opening their home to foster the dogs. Old ladies against underwater garbage. They call themselves the OLOGS. A group of women on Cape Cod known as the Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage spend their time diving into local ponds to pick up underwater trash and enjoy peace beneath the water.

Do you have good news to share? Send it to goodnews@wdiy.org.