Kindness in the Form of Tacos | When Good Things Happen

This story was given by Josh Walker.

"I was sitting in Taco Bell today, just minding my business, when a group of young boys burst through the doors; loud, laughing, full of energy, and clearly ready for tacos. But as they all sat down, I realized only one of them actually ordered anything. The other three just stared up at the menu with those quiet, hungry eyes kids sometimes get.

A little while later, as they were joking about school, girls, and pretty much everything under the sun, a tall man stood up from his corner booth and walked over to their table. The boys immediately sat up straight, probably wondering if they were in some kind of trouble.

Instead, he smiled and he said, 'Y'all want a slushie?'

Their faces lit up instantly. Within seconds, they were out of their seats, racing to the counter.

Not only did he buy them slushies, but also got them food. No hesitation, no fuss. He even hurried the cashier so he could pay before the food started cooking since he needed to get back on the road. He didn't wait for praise or attention, he just swiped his card, waved goodbye, and headed toward the back door.

I caught his eye and gave him a little nod and smile, just to let him know his kindness did not go unnoticed.

As he slipped out to his semi parked outside, the boys turned from the counter with the biggest grins and shouted, 'thank you!'

Today, love and kindness look like a 12-pack of soft tacos and three Starburst Freezes. And, honestly, it made my whole day.

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