WDIY Studio Session: Mike Frank, Bob Noble, and John Smith

By Carlos Benjamin
Published February 8, 2025 at 4:03 PM EST
Mike Frank, Bob Noble, and John Smith with WDIY host CArlos Benjamin.
Mike Frank, Bob Noble, and John Smith with WDIY host Carlos Benjamin.

Carlos Benjamin welcomes John Smith and Bob Noble from Grateful Dead tribute band Deal along with Mike Frank from Northwest Jersey rock band Mike Frank & Friends for a live acoustic performance and interview. They talk about the Winter Jam show at the Sherman Theater happenign on February 8, 2025.

(Original air-date: 1/31/2025)

Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the Friday host of The Blend and a rotating host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays.
