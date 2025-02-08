WDIY Studio Session: Mike Frank, Bob Noble, and John Smith
1 of 5 — IMG_8593.JPG
2 of 5 — IMG_8579.JPG
3 of 5 — IMG_8580.JPG
4 of 5 — IMG_8588.JPG
5 of 5 — 475658142_1441172237178284_8701238809406013822_n.jpg
Mike Frank, Bob Noble, and John Smith with WDIY host Carlos Benjamin.
Carlos Benjamin welcomes John Smith and Bob Noble from Grateful Dead tribute band Deal along with Mike Frank from Northwest Jersey rock band Mike Frank & Friends for a live acoustic performance and interview. They talk about the Winter Jam show at the Sherman Theater happenign on February 8, 2025.
(Original air-date: 1/31/2025)