"You Can Start Small, But Start Somewhere" with Disha Gupta | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Abigail Wood talks with Disha Gupta, a student from San Jose, California, about creating brcatest.org, a platform that helps when determine their genetic risk of breast cancer. Disha talks about her dedication to providing the resource to all women, no matter their location or socioeconomic status.

Disha shares the process of creating the technology and the challenges that came with it,, as well as the struggles of being a student researcher. She explains how the system works, discusses the staggering disconnect in mortality rates for underserved communities, and gives advice to other young people looking to tackle big issues.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/6/25)