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Talkin' Baseball with Steve & Rosalie

2026 IronPigs Preview with Sam Jellinek | Talkin' Baseball

By Steve Aaronson
Published March 27, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT

Steve Aaronson welcomes Sam Jellinek, Broadcaster and Media Relations Manager for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and Rosalie Viscomi, the IronPigs' #1 fan, for a look ahead at the 2026 season, kicking off this weekend at Coca-Cola Park.

Sam gives a glimpse at the team's roster, including returning players, traded players, and players promoted to the Phillies. Plus, the ballpark fun outside of IronPigs baseball, and the importance of the fans in creating an amazing experience.

(Original air-date: 3/30/26)

Tags
Talkin' Baseball with Steve & Rosalie Sam JellinekLehigh Valley IronPigsMinor League BaseballCoca-Cola Park
Steve Aaronson
Steve Aaronson is a host of Folk Classics and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Steve Aaronson