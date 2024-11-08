© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Talkin' Baseball with Steve & Rosalie

2024 IronPigs Season Recap with Sam Jellinek | Talkin' Baseball

By Steve Aaronson
Published November 8, 2024 at 9:25 AM EST

On this episode of Talkin' Baseball, Steve Aaronson welcomes Sam Jellinek, Broadcaster and Media Relations Manager for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and Rosalie Viscomi, number one IronPigs fan, to look back on the team's season. They discuss the highs and lows — with more highs to mention than lows — and take an early look at what's to come next season.

They also highlight the various events coming to Coca-Cola Park beginning in November and stretching all the way through the offseason and into the 2025 baseball season.

(Original air-date: 11-7-24)

Talkin' Baseball with Steve & Rosalie Sam JellinekLehigh Valley IronPigsBaseballMinor League BaseballCoca-Cola Park
Steve Aaronson
Steve Aaronson is a host of Folk Classics and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Steve Aaronson