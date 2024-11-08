2024 IronPigs Season Recap with Sam Jellinek | Talkin' Baseball

On this episode of Talkin' Baseball, Steve Aaronson welcomes Sam Jellinek, Broadcaster and Media Relations Manager for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and Rosalie Viscomi, number one IronPigs fan, to look back on the team's season. They discuss the highs and lows — with more highs to mention than lows — and take an early look at what's to come next season.

They also highlight the various events coming to Coca-Cola Park beginning in November and stretching all the way through the offseason and into the 2025 baseball season.

(Original air-date: 11-7-24)