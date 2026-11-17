My wife is fond of calling me out — and a majority of the male sports fan population — for absolutism in regards to making negative snap judgments. "That was the worst game ever." "This is the most disappointing team ever." "There has never been a lower moment ever." So I'm trying to approach this Eagles ongoing disaster with some amount of restraint.

Hey, good news. The Birds just came off one of their most successful weekends of the year. That's because they didn't play.

With a game looming Sunday against the possibly playoff-bound Steelers, the Birds are two and seven with a starting lineup that, like your third cousin passing you the mashed potatoes at Thanksgiving, is practically unrecognizable. Two seasons after a Super Bowl crown, the Eagles are collectively waving white flags and like a family rooting through their closet, filling boxes with old clothes and trade them in for future hopes and dreams.

So how historically bad is this? Well, I'm not gonna say they're the most disappointing team in Philly history. We always have the ultimate choke artists, the '64 Phillies, who blow a six-and-a-half game lead with 12 games remaining, but they're right up there. And when you factor in the uncertain future of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, now that is a lot of disappointment.

About the only thing to do at this point is remember that there have been disappointments before across the sporting spectrum, like the 2011 Phillies, candidates for most disappointing. We tend to think of that era with unbridled joy, Jimmy, Ryan, and Chase winning it all in '08. But the Fightins were also poised to take the World Series three years later after compiling an ML best record of 102 wins. But they fizzled in the playoffs against the Cardinals and didn't get out of the first round. In the decisive game five at home, Rollins, Utley, and Howard were a combined 1 for 11, and a solid pitching performance by Ace Roy Halladay was wasted. Sound familiar?

Searching for true disappointments in basketball is difficult. For decades, I never really expected much out of the Sixers, who haven't won a championship since '83. I don't consider the 2001 finals when they lost to the Lakers in five after winning game one a disappointment because I never thought they could or would beat the Shaq and Kobe Lake show. They were Iverson and a bunch of guys. And the infamous 1973 team, which went nine and 73, still the second-worst season record ever, were loads of fun and not nearly as disappointing as the part of the process team of '15 and '16, which won 10 games and was night after night infuriatingly futile Let's withhold judgment on the Sixers for several months, but if this team, after adding LeBron and Jaylen Brown, plays like it did last week in a 123-101 home drubbing to the Celtics, and fails at least to get to the Eastern Conference Finals, that will be disappointing.

Finally, take the 2011 Eagles. "Please," as Henny Youngman used to say. Like the current bunch going into the season, they too were listed as one of the Super Bowl favorites, listed by themselves most famously. Off-season acquisition quarterback Vince Young, a Heisman Trophy winner turned backup in the NFL, famously referred to this team as a dream team. Having written a book about the basketball team of that deserved designation, I found the comparison way overblown, as did the rest of the league. The Eagles finished out of the playoffs. Some dream for a dream team.

Look, we've had so many good seasons with the Eagles that shouldn't we be grateful? Shouldn't we count our blessings and blissfully kiss this season goodbye? That would be the right thing to do. That would be the absolute best thing to do instead of looking upon this as an unmitigated disaster.

But we're not gonna do that, are we?