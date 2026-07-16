"Creativity Is Vulnerability" with Sharin Kelly | Restoring Petals

On this episode, Chloe Cole-Wilson welcomes Sharin Kelly, a palliative care nurse practitioner and writer, to share how she processes her difficult work through art and creativity, and how she's encouraging others to work through their trauma in the same way.

Sharin talks about the lessons she's learned from patients on living and healing and talks about the different artistic mediums she utilizes. She also discusses the role of community in healing and shares a piece of her work that captures the impacts of grief.

Restoring Petals is a monthly series exploring how we can use poetry and creativity to heal, rebuild, and re-imagine community in the years after the COVID‑19 pandemic. Catch new episodes on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30pm.

(Original air-date: 7/16/26)

