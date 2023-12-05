© 2023
Plan Lehigh Valley

Protecting Our Agricultural Economy with Brian Dietrich | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published December 5, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST
Brian Dietrich
/
Contributed Photo
Brian Dietrich and sons standing in front of sign for Lynnacres Farm

Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Brian Dietrich, a third-generation farmer and owner of Lynnacres Farm, one of the region's largest dairy operations. They discuss the agriculture that contributes to the area's identity, the preservation of farms that play a large part in our economy, and the work that goes into keeping a farm the size of Lynnacres Farm running day-to-day.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 12/4/23)

Plan Lehigh Valley Brian DietrichLynnacres FarmDairy industryLehigh Valley Planning CommissionLehigh ValleyBecky BradleyMatt AssadagricultureEconomy
Greg Capogna
Greg Capogna is WDIY's Executive Director. He also hosts a number of public affairs programs including HealthBEAT, Active Lehigh Valley, and On Every Main Street.
See stories by Greg Capogna
