Discussing TIP Money and Infrastructure Investments with PennDOT's Mike Rebert | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna, along with Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Mike Rebert, PennDOT District 5 Executive to talk about the draft Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), including the local impact with the recent passing of the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

They also discuss the amount of investment coming to the Lehigh Valley for projects in process or planned for the near future, plus the benefits to residents of Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

(Original air-date: 2/7/22)