"Poor Mother Earth": How the Planet We Know Is Changing with Dork Sahagian | Perspectives

Is climate change real, and can it still be halted?

On this episode, John Pearce sits down with Dork Sahagian, Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Lehigh University, to talk about how our planet is changing as a result of global warming. Professor Sahagian explains how we know climate change is real and whether a solution is still possible.

John and Professor Sahagian discuss the idea that even if there are small things everyone can do to help halt climate change, it's difficult to convince people to actually do those things. They also talk about what our world and continents will start to look like if global warming isn't brought to an end.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/22/24)