The Fries Rebellion with Beth Clausnitzer and Ruthy Cruz | Perspectives

John Pearce welcomes Beth Clausnitzer and Ruthy Cruz to discuss their work on the upcoming film "The Fries Rebellion," which talks about the little-known historic event that had a big impact on the Lehigh Valley.

They discuss the event, the making of the film, and their involvement in other projects.

(Original air-date: 10/26/23)