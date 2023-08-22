Growing the Middle Class: County Executive Lamont McClure and Lehigh SBDC's Brett Smith | On Every Main Street

Greg Capogna welcomes Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure and Brett Smith, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Lehigh University to talk about small business development.

They discuss the role of the SBDC, how Northampton County, the center, and other community partners support the growth of small businesses in the area, vendor opportunities at the upcoming Northampton County Festival, the potential benefits that AI could bring to both business and local government operations, and more.

(Original air-date: 8/21/23)