WDIY Headlines
Growing the Middle Class: County Executive Lamont McClure and Lehigh SBDC's Brett Smith | On Every Main Street

By Greg Capogna
Published August 22, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT

Greg Capogna welcomes Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure and Brett Smith, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Lehigh University to talk about small business development.

They discuss the role of the SBDC, how Northampton County, the center, and other community partners support the growth of small businesses in the area, vendor opportunities at the upcoming Northampton County Festival, the potential benefits that AI could bring to both business and local government operations, and more.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/21/23)

On Every Main Street Lamont McClureBrett SmithNorthampton CountyLehigh University Small Business Development CenterSmall Business Development CenterSmall BusinessArtificial Intelligencemiddle classbusiness growthNorthampton County FestivalOn Every Main Street
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
